At Least 2 Dead After a Brooklyn Building Collapsed into a Construction Pit, and Rescuers Are Still Searching

At least 2 people are dead after a 3-story Brooklyn building fell into an active construction excavation Wednesday afternoon, killing at least 2 people and trapping people in the building and at the worksite. At least 7 children were among the victims. By Wednesday night, rescuers still didn’t know how many people might be beneath the debris.

The collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue was reported to 911 at 4:01 p.m. on November 11. FDNY crews arrived about a minute later. The building fell into the pit at 2625 Bedford Avenue and tore away a side wall of the neighboring building at 1323 Flatbush Avenue.

At Wednesday night’s briefing, FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore reported 2 deaths, 4 people in critical condition and 12 in stable condition. A firefighter also received treatment for minor injuries. Officials hadn’t said whether any of the children had died.

First responders on the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn, New York, on November 11, 2026, where people were reported trapped in the rubble. Photo by Angelina Katsanis / Reuters.

At least 1 person killed was a construction worker. A man identified his brother, Jose Luis Caguana, 26, as among the dead, though officials hadn’t confirmed that identification.

Caguana was an Ecuadorian immigrant who’d spent about 6 years in the U.S. and worked in construction. His wife is pregnant, and they have another young child.

A pregnant woman was rescued alive around 6:30 p.m. Councilmember Farah Louis said she was about 6 months pregnant and in critical condition. Louis also described infants and toddlers being carried out on stretchers.

Rescue crews respond to a partial building collapse in Brooklyn, New York, on November 11, 2026, where people were reported trapped in the rubble. Photo by Angelina Katsanis / Reuters.

More than 250 FDNY firefighters and EMS personnel responded. Search teams used dogs, drones and vacuum trucks alongside rescuers digging by hand and using saws, pickaxes and buckets. The first person was brought out roughly 45 minutes after crews arrived.

FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito warned that the damaged building next door could collapse, and said searching the entire debris pile could take several days. Bonsignore explained that crews were moving carefully because shifting the wreckage could injure rescuers or people still trapped. Officials were checking missing-person reports to help determine who might remain inside.

Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said crews were excavating beside the building when it fell. The cause remained under investigation by the Department of Buildings and law enforcement.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a Brooklyn building collapse, where a 3-story structure fell into an active construction pit on Flatbush Avenue. Photo by Angelina Katsanis / Reuters.

City records describe the collapsed property as a 1930 walk-up with 4 apartments and a ground-floor commercial unit. Housing records listed 98 open violations, including unsafe wiring, leaking ceilings and defective fire-stopping. Officials hadn’t linked those violations to the collapse.

The contractor at the neighboring site had received an April violation for continuing demolition work despite a stop-work order. That violation was later resolved, and no connection to the collapse had been established.

3 additional buildings were evacuated. By about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Red Cross had registered 4 households, comprising 8 adults and 2 children, for assistance, including hotel lodging. Its reception center was at the Flatbush YMCA, 1401 Flatbush Avenue.

The city directed anyone unable to reach someone who might’ve been inside to call 311, or 212-639-9675 from outside New York City.

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