The Worst Love Match For Your Birth Month

Sometimes two people simply aren’t meant to be together, no matter how hard they try to make their relationship work. Different values, communication styles, love languages, and life goals can all contribute to a romance turning toxic. Every birth month is compatible with several other birth months, but there is always one birth month that is guaranteed to be a bad match. Here’s which birth month you should avoid, according to the month you arrive in, and why you two are so toxic together.

April and September

If you want endless fighting and drama, just lock someone born in September and someone born in April alone in a room together and watch what happens. These two birth months have a lot in common – they are both brutally honest and authentic, prone to anxiety, and hate asking for help. But those born in April are impulsive, energetic, and see the big picture, while those born in September are careful, prepared, and focused on details. As soon as one of these birth months notices something about the other they don’t like, they won’t hold back from voicing their opinion. They both have quick, sharp tongues and will argue until they have no choice but to separate (or be separated).

May and December

Those born in May love to stay home and feel cozy, while those born in December crave excitement and are always on the go. While those born in May are practical and grounded, those born in December are dreamy and, at times, unrealistic. Those born in May want to spend quality time on the couch together, feeding each other snacks and watching their favorite shows, while those born in December would rather be having wild adventures on the road. Although they can learn a great deal from their relationship, these two birth months are ultimately just too dissimilar to work out. They bring out each other’s insecurities, have different love languages, and just generally aren’t compatible enough to build a lasting romance.

June and November

November and June are two of the most intense birth months in relationships, and together, that intensity can turn toxic. Those born in November are dark and mysterious, and they don’t care what other people think of them – they just want the unconditional, unwavering love of that one special person in their life. June natives are different – they are social butterflies and enjoy getting attention and new admirers everywhere they go. Both birth months have multifaceted personalities and a lot going on beneath the surface, so it’s hard for them to truly know and understand one another. Jealousy abounds in this romance because those born in June are flirtatious and free-spirited, which drives possessive those born in November wild. People born in November are sensitive and emotional, while those born in June are practical and analytical. Those born in November want a partner who can sense their needs and fulfill them without asking, while those born in June prefer direct verbal communication. Their different relationship needs and communication styles spell trouble for this couple, and they are better off with more compatible birth months.

July and February

Oh boy, where to begin with these two? They are polar opposites in every way, and not the kind that attract like magnets. Those born in July are water signs, known for being sensitive and emotional. As the first water birth month, they are the least spiritually “mature” and therefore struggle to understand and control their wide array of feelings. February, on the other hand, is an air sign, known for being practical and logical. As the final air birth month, they are very spiritually “mature” and, if anything, are a bit too emotionally controlled and restrained. Those born in February get annoyed by July’s outbursts, while those born in July can never tell how February really feels. They are on two vastly different emotional planes and can never provide what the other wants and needs in a relationship.

August and January

August and January have almost nothing in common, and instead of balancing each other, they highlight one another’s weaknesses and insecurities. Earth sign those born in January are stoic, serious, and ambitious. They are problem solvers who spot flaws and aren’t afraid to point them out to fix them. August-born individuals thrive on attention and adoration, so January’s frequent criticism and inability to give words of affirmation leaves them feeling unloved. Meanwhile, January becomes frustrated with August’s stubbornness and blind optimism – they get sick of always being the practical one who handles the tough stuff. Those born in August need someone as fun-loving and affectionate as they are, while those born in January are better off with a partner who works hard in life and in the relationship.

October and March

On the one hand, it seems like these two have a lot in common and should get along great: they are both kind, compassionate, and have big dreams. On the other hand, their approach to life and communication styles are so different that they can’t avoid arguments. Air sign those born in October are practical and logical, while water sign those born in March are emotional and intuitive. Social October natives like to go out and be around lots of people, while sensitive March natives can get overwhelmed by too much interaction and stimulation. Those born in October can be a bit superficial and flirtatious, while those born in March are deeply spiritual and accept nothing less than total devotion. They are both indecisive and people-pleasers, which can lead to them going in circles trying to keep the other happy while getting nowhere and making themselves miserable in the process. Although they care deeply for each other, ultimately these two birth months are better off as friends than in a romantic partnership.