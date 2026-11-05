Rob Gronkowski Says Turning Point USA Turned His Election Day Fan Meetup into ‘Clickbait’

Rob Gronkowski says Turning Point USA used video of him greeting fans on Election Day, and he publicly denied any affiliation with the group.

“It has been upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille,” he wrote. “In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

Gronkowski posted the pushback to his Instagram story on Wednesday, writing that he and girlfriend Camille Kostek “are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA.”

The couple had visited polling places in Bedford, Goffstown, and Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Election Day, Nov. 3, and images and video from the day spread fast after figures tied to the conservative group shared them.

Tyler Bowyer, Turning Point Action’s chief operating officer, posted video with the line, “WOW Rob Gronkowski sightings at New Hampshire polling places! TIME TO GO VOTE.” Another account linked to the group framed his visit as a boost for Republican Senate candidate John E. Sununu.

Gronkowski says that version stripped the day of context. After stopping at Goffstown High School, he wrote, he and Kostek crossed the street to greet fans who were yelling their names, took photos, and signed a few things before leaving for the next stop. He said they posed with people “across the political spectrum” that morning.

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait,” he wrote. “Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Kostek, a model and former Patriots cheerleader who has been with Gronkowski since 2013, reposted his statement. The four-time Super Bowl champion, now a Fox analyst, is not registered to vote in New Hampshire.

Turning Point USA has been led by CEO and chair Erika Kirk since the board elected her after the September 2025 assassination of her husband and the group’s co-founder, Charlie Kirk.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise listen to President Trump at the Republican National Convention’s inaugural midterm gathering in Dallas on Sept. 9, 2026. Photo by Brandon Bell / Getty Images.

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