Abdul El-Sayed Says His Little Brother Osama Is a Blood Descendant of Abigail Adams

Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed brought his family’s full American story to Jon Stewart’s show, and the twist is in the bloodline. His younger brother, Osama El-Sayed, “literally is a blood descendant of Abigail Adams,” he told Stewart on the Oct. 21 episode of The Weekly Show. “Oh, that’s wild,” Stewart answered.

A late-1700s engraving depicts Abigail Smith Adams (1744–1818), wife of President John Adams and mother of President John Quincy Adams. Photo by Stock Montage / Archive Photos via Getty Images.

The name came from his stepmother’s side, the one he describes as “a daughter of the American Revolution from the middle of the state” of Michigan. El-Sayed, who will become the nation’s first Muslim senator after defeating Mike Rogers, was raised largely by stepmom Jackie and her parents, Jan and Judy Johnson.

Abdul El-Sayed and his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku, take the stage at his election night victory party at The Department at Hudson’s in Detroit on November 4, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images.

His brother’s first name has its own backstory. El-Sayed says their parents landed on it in 1992 as an easy-to-say choice: “Sam with O on the front and A on the back.” Then, in his words, “that a****** in Saudi Arabia went and ruined it for him,” after 9/11 turned Osama into a name kids screamed on the football field.

El-Sayed’s point was the collision itself. A brother named Osama who traces back to a Founding mother is, as he put it, “America, right? Like that is America.”

The Abigail Adams line is El-Sayed’s own claim, and his campaign’s published family history traces the grandparents’ roots only to the early 1800s without naming any patriot ancestor. Adams died in Quincy in 1818.

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