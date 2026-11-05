Democrats Won Their New Majorities. Zohran Mamdani Says Now They Have to Deliver.

On November 4, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged Democrats to keep their “foot on the gas,” pressing the party to use its 2026 midterm wins in the House and Senate to deliver relief on everyday costs.

His prescription: “The offensive is delivering to make life more affordable.” He pointed to newly elected progressives Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier as partners for that work in Washington.

Maddy confronts Cassie in a tense scene from HBO’s Euphoria. (Credit: Euphoria)

The urgency echoes Maddy telling Cassie “You’re gonna work” in Euphoria, the demand facing Democrats after their midterm victories.

In Season 3’s “Rain or Shine,” Maddy confronts Cassie over deleting her OnlyFans-related account. Maddy’s been helping manage Cassie’s content and branding, and the confrontation ends with her asserting who’s in charge: “And I’m not your manager, I’m your boss, b-tch!”

Mamdani’s early mayoral record, including child-care funding and tenant actions, has become a reference point for progressive allies calling for fast results. The expectation is that newly elected Democrats will bring that urgency to Congress.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who’s expected to become speaker, has called the outcome a “change election” requiring “dramatic change.” He’s pledged to tackle gas, grocery and other essential costs while holding the administration accountable.

House Democrats are reportedly preparing a 100-day agenda that includes reversing cuts to Medicaid and Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The new Congress takes office in January 2027, when those promises become the new majorities’ work to deliver.

Thanks for spending time with Thought Catalog. Connect with us on Facebook and browse the rest of our website.