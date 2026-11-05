Cindy Hyde-Smith Blocked Scott Colom’s Federal Judgeship. Now He Narrowly Leads Her in Mississippi’s Senate Race

With about 96% of the vote counted, Scott Colom leads Cindy Hyde-Smith by roughly 1,700 votes in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race, a contest the AP still hasn’t called two days after polls closed. Colom sits at about 49% to Hyde-Smith’s 48.9%, with independent Ty Pinkins at 2.1%.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) leaves the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on June 30, 2025, as Republican leaders raced to pass Trump’s budget bill ahead of the July 4 holiday. Photo by Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

The state hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1982, or elected a Black senator by popular vote since Reconstruction. If Colom’s lead holds, he’d be the first Black senator from Mississippi since Blanche K. Bruce left office in 1881.

The two have a history. In 2022, President Biden nominated Colom, the district attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Circuit, to a federal judgeship on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi. The pick had bipartisan backing: Republican Sen. Roger Wicker returned his blue slip, as did former GOP governors Haley Barbour and Phil Bryant.

Scott Colom and Cindy Hyde-Smith, whose Mississippi U.S. Senate race remains uncalled days after polls closed. Photos by Rogelio V. Solis / Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

On April 4, 2023, Hyde-Smith refused to return hers. Under Senate Judiciary Committee practice, both home-state senators generally have to sign off for a district-court nominee to get a hearing, so withholding the slip killed it. She cited Colom’s “opposition to legislation to protect female athletes” and the “significant support his campaign received from George Soros,” which she said “weighs heavily against his nomination.”

Colom has pushed back on both. The sports claim traces to a 2021 letter he signed with dozens of prosecutors opposing the criminalization of transgender people and gender-affirming care, which never mentioned athletics; he says he doesn’t support biological males competing in girls’ sports and coaches his daughters’ soccer team.

Scott Colom and Cindy Hyde-Smith, whose Mississippi U.S. Senate race remains uncalled days after polls closed. Photos by Rogelio V. Solis and Andrew Harnik / Getty Images.

The Soros reference points to a PAC that spent about $400,000 backing his 2015 run for DA, money he says he never asked for or knew about in advance. He’s never met Soros.

The nomination expired, which left Colom free to run for Senate instead of taking a lifetime seat on the bench. He’s said he found the episode frustrating but forgives Hyde-Smith as a Christian, and has run on cost of living, healthcare, and hospital funding rather than payback.

Mississippi has no automatic recount for Senate races and no runoff, so whoever finishes ahead takes the seat. Outstanding mail and provisional ballots are still being counted, and a legal challenge remains possible.

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