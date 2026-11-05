Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and 3 Sexual Assaults as Judge Warns of a ‘Significant Custodial Term’

Russell Brand faces a lengthy prison sentence after a jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted him of rape and 3 sexual assaults on Thursday, November 5. Jurors reached their verdicts after 9 hours and 13 minutes of deliberations. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, November 9.

The comedian, 51, had denied all 7 charges involving 6 women, with allegations spanning 1999 to 2009.

Russell Brand outside Southwark Crown Court in London on November 3, 2026, during the fourth week of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges. Photo by Jack Taylor / Reuters.

The rape conviction concerns an assault at Brand’s Hampstead home between winter and spring 2009. He’d met the woman at one of his Hammersmith Apollo shows before anally raping her at his home.

The jury also convicted him of sexual assault for grabbing a woman’s breasts during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, and for an assault at Choice FM in summer 2004 or 2005.

The third sexual assault conviction involved a woman working on a Channel 4 project. With his mouth and nose in her “vaginal area,” Brand placed his head in her lap.

After the verdicts, Mr Justice Bennethan told Brand to “sit down.” Addressing the prospect of imprisonment, the judge said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.” He said his current view was that Brand would have to be remanded into custody.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police says rape allegations made by 2 other women remain under investigation. Brand has previously been interviewed under caution over those allegations, and files concerning both complainants have been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service. Police say detectives are continuing investigative work and remain in close contact with prosecutors.

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