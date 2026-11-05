The FDA Lists “Possible Foreign Material Contamination With Glass” as the Reason Natural Grocers Is Recalling Some of Its Organic Mung Beans

Customer complaints about sharp glass fragments prompted Natural Grocers to recall certain 2-pound bags of its organic mung beans. The affected lots began shipping June 10, 2026, and may have reached stores in 22 states.

Check for clear plastic bags with UPC 000080112600 and any of these 5 pack-date codes: 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224 or 26-258. The code appears in the label’s lower-left corner. Other pack dates, brands and package sizes aren’t included in this recall.

Glass can damage teeth, cut the mouth and throat, or perforate the intestine. No illnesses or injuries had been reported when the company issued its October 22 notice.

The affected beans may have shipped to stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The notice doesn’t establish that every store in those states received them.

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., the Lakewood, Colorado, company that operates Natural Grocers, initiated the recall. The announcement doesn’t explain how the glass got into the beans or specify how many bags were sold or how many complaints the company received.

If your bag matches the UPC and an affected pack date, stop using it. Discard it or bring it back to Natural Grocers for a full refund or credit.

For questions, call 303-226-1434 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time, or email media@naturalgrocers.com.

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