Thornton’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from property leasing to insurance and trainee roles. Good mix of in-person and remote work, plus some strong commission potential.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Thornton, CO (on-site at Avana Thornton Station)

(on-site at Avana Thornton Station) Salary: $20–$22/hour + potential bonuses

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Anticipated closing date December 11, 2026

Help lease and market a large apartment community: give tours, handle applications, and support renewals to keep occupancy high. Comes with robust benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, housing discount for onsite staff, and more) and a clear structure for bonuses.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. based (listed for Thornton, CO)

Salary: Commission-based, performance-driven

Type: Full-time, 100% remote, flexible schedule

Sell life insurance from home using a proven national sales system, meeting clients virtually and building long-term relationships. Good fit if you want flexible hours, remote work, and high upside pay based on your results, plus training and mentorship.

Employer: True North Group

True North Group Location: Thornton, CO (field-based, local travel)

(field-based, local travel) Salary: Uncapped weekly commission + weekly draw pay + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Entry-level sales role focused on workplace supplemental insurance, with in-person meetings and strong training support. Great if you’re new to sales but hungry to learn—there’s a clear career path, licensing fee reimbursement after you join, and lots of room to grow your income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.