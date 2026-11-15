Thornton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re bedside, in the lab, or behind the scenes. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in our area.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $3,224 per week

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with day shift, guaranteed hours, and lots of traveler perks (lodging and meals stipends if you qualify, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and weekly or even daily pay). Great fit if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong support plus competitive travel benefits.

Employer: North Suburban Medical Center (HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge)

Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.68 – $55.53 per hour (typical hire is below midpoint)

ICU RN role at a Level II trauma hospital with a big health system behind it, plus comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 9% match, and tuition/loan assistance. Ideal if you have ICU or at least 6+ months Tele/Stepdown/PCU RN experience and want strong career growth and education support.

Employer: North Suburban Medical Center (HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge)

Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.04 – $30.06 per hour

Central Sterile role handling instrument decontamination, assembly, and sterilization to keep surgeries running safely and on time. Good match if you have a HS diploma/GED and 1+ year experience, and want solid benefits plus room to grow inside a large hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.