Here are some free items neighbors are offering in and around Thornton. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly.

Item: Free Christmas decorations

What’s included: Pillow covers, tree skirt, garland, towels, and other holiday decor

Condition: Not specified (assorted used decor)

Pickup area: Cherrywood Park, Thornton, CO – near 136th & Colorado

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice bundle if you’re decorating on a budget or starting fresh for the holidays. Porch pickup style; contact the poster for exact address and pickup time.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Listerine Ultraclean Cool Mint antiseptic mouthwash

Condition: Unopened bottle

Details from label: Helps reduce and prevent hard-to-remove buildup, fights plaque and gingivitis, kills 99.9% of germs, ADA accepted

Pickup area: Wright Farms, Brighton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy free item to grab if you’re nearby and want to save a few dollars on toiletries.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted playing card decks

Brands/types mentioned: Club Special, Casino Quality, The Professional’s Choice

Condition: Some boxes show wear; decks are mixed condition

Pickup style: Porch pickup

Pickup area: Wright Farms, Brighton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for game nights, crafts, or teaching kids card games. Message the poster to confirm how many decks are left.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 backpacks

Under Armour backpack

Plain grey backpack

UCHealth branded backpack

Condition: All in great condition; hardly used or never used

Pickup area: Sage Creek, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Important note: Free to needy family–student only (intended to help someone who truly needs school or everyday bags)

If you know a student or family who could use these, this is a very helpful freebie set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3 frozen bags of dog food

Condition: Frozen; other details not specified

Pickup area: Villages at Riverdale, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice help for pet owners looking to stretch their budget. Be sure to ask about brand, ingredients, and expiration before pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Thornton and nearby neighborhoods tend to go fast. If something here fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.