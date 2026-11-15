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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Thornton This Week
Here are some free items neighbors are offering in and around Thornton. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup quickly.
Free Christmas Decorations
Item: Free Christmas decorations
What’s included: Pillow covers, tree skirt, garland, towels, and other holiday decor
Condition: Not specified (assorted used decor)
Pickup area: Cherrywood Park, Thornton, CO – near 136th & Colorado
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice bundle if you’re decorating on a budget or starting fresh for the holidays. Porch pickup style; contact the poster for exact address and pickup time.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Listerine Ultraclean Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash - free - unopened
Item: Listerine Ultraclean Cool Mint antiseptic mouthwash
Condition: Unopened bottle
Details from label: Helps reduce and prevent hard-to-remove buildup, fights plaque and gingivitis, kills 99.9% of germs, ADA accepted
Pickup area: Wright Farms, Brighton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy free item to grab if you’re nearby and want to save a few dollars on toiletries.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Playing Card Decks - porch pickup
Item: Assorted playing card decks
Brands/types mentioned: Club Special, Casino Quality, The Professional’s Choice
Condition: Some boxes show wear; decks are mixed condition
Pickup style: Porch pickup
Pickup area: Wright Farms, Brighton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for game nights, crafts, or teaching kids card games. Message the poster to confirm how many decks are left.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Backpacks - Under Armour, Grey, UCHealth
Item: Set of 3 backpacks
- Under Armour backpack
- Plain grey backpack
- UCHealth branded backpack
Condition: All in great condition; hardly used or never used
Pickup area: Sage Creek, Thornton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Important note: Free to needy family–student only (intended to help someone who truly needs school or everyday bags)
If you know a student or family who could use these, this is a very helpful freebie set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free dog food give away
Item: 3 frozen bags of dog food
Condition: Frozen; other details not specified
Pickup area: Villages at Riverdale, Thornton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice help for pet owners looking to stretch their budget. Be sure to ask about brand, ingredients, and expiration before pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Thornton and nearby neighborhoods tend to go fast. If something here fits your needs, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.