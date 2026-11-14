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🎓 Thornton, CO Education Jobs – Multiple SLP Roles With $37+/hr Pay
Thornton’s school scene is busy and growing, and districts are lining up support pros for the 2027 school year. If you’re an SLP, there are several solid options here with clear dates and strong hourly pay.
School-Based Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Thornton, CO (2–3 campuses, some virtual while on-site)
- Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027)
- Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + possible healthcare, housing, meals/incidentals
Work directly with K–12 students in a collaborative school setting, doing in-person evaluations and a mix of on-site and virtual therapy. Great fit if you already have school-based experience and like building relationships across multiple campuses.
School Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Thornton/Westminster, CO (online schools, Pathways, private partners)
- Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027)
- Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + possible healthcare, housing, meals/incidentals
Serve a diverse caseload across online and partner schools while working on-site, with a steady 37.5-hour week. Open to Clinical Fellows with mentorship, so it’s a strong option if you’re newer and want support while you grow.
Travel School Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Thornton/Westminster, CO (2–3 schools/online programs)
- Type: Full-time, travel contract
- Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + non-taxable stipends, healthcare, 401(k), housing/meals/incidentals possible
Ideal if you want travel perks plus school-based experience. You’ll get premium, non-taxable stipends, coordinated travel support, and a stable 37.5-hour schedule while exploring the Denver–Boulder area on your off time.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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