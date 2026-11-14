Thornton’s school scene is busy and growing, and districts are lining up support pros for the 2027 school year. If you’re an SLP, there are several solid options here with clear dates and strong hourly pay.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Thornton, CO (2–3 campuses, some virtual while on-site)

(2–3 campuses, some virtual while on-site) Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027)

(Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027) Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + possible healthcare, housing, meals/incidentals

Work directly with K–12 students in a collaborative school setting, doing in-person evaluations and a mix of on-site and virtual therapy. Great fit if you already have school-based experience and like building relationships across multiple campuses.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Thornton/Westminster, CO (online schools, Pathways, private partners)

(online schools, Pathways, private partners) Type: Full-time, contract (Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027)

(Jan 4, 2027 – May 21, 2027) Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + possible healthcare, housing, meals/incidentals

Serve a diverse caseload across online and partner schools while working on-site, with a steady 37.5-hour week. Open to Clinical Fellows with mentorship, so it’s a strong option if you’re newer and want support while you grow.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Thornton/Westminster, CO (2–3 schools/online programs)

(2–3 schools/online programs) Type: Full-time, travel contract

Pay: $37.73–$57.73/hour + non-taxable stipends, healthcare, 401(k), housing/meals/incidentals possible

Ideal if you want travel perks plus school-based experience. You’ll get premium, non-taxable stipends, coordinated travel support, and a stable 37.5-hour schedule while exploring the Denver–Boulder area on your off time.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.