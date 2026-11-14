Thornton’s healthcare scene is busy, and rehab centers are growing fast. If you’re a therapy pro who likes helping seniors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Skylake Post Acute

Skylake Post Acute Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Part-time / PRN, weekend coverage

Pay: $50–$55/hour

Work weekend shifts as part of an inter-disciplinary team in one of Colorado’s largest skilled nursing facilities. Good fit if you want flexible hours, PRN work, and the chance to make a clear impact with residents.

Employer: Skylake Post Acute

Skylake Post Acute Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Part-time / PRN, weekend coverage

Pay: $35–$38/hour

Provide PT services within your PTA scope in a busy SNF setting. Great if you have LTC/SNF experience (or want more of it) and need extra weekend income with a steady patient flow.

Employer: Skylake Post Acute

Skylake Post Acute Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$55/hour

Join the therapy team full-time and provide OT services to residents in a large rehab and skilled nursing facility. Full-time staff are eligible for health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.