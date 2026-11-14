Thornton’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big national brands to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000 per year

This is a solid entry-level management role in a stable, big-ticket retail business. Monday–Friday daytime hours, no nights, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: The North Face (VF Corporation)

The North Face (VF Corporation) Location: Thornton, CO – Denver Premium Outlets

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.66–$27.60 per hour + incentive potential

Lead a team at a well-known outdoor brand, coaching staff and driving sales in a fast-paced store. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail leadership experience and like an active, customer-facing job with bonus potential and corporate benefits.

Employer: Colorado Discount Nutrition

Colorado Discount Nutrition Location: Thornton, CO 80233

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay Range: $18–$24 per hour

Help customers with health and wellness products while keeping the store organized and stocked. Offers flexible schedules, health and dental insurance, PTO, and employee discounts, great if fitness and nutrition are already part of your lifestyle.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other locations listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.