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Thornton
🛒 Thornton, CO Retail Jobs With Multiple Growth Opportunities
13 days ago
Thornton’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big national brands to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Entry Level Parts Manager ($40k–$50k)
- Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$50,000 per year
This is a solid entry-level management role in a stable, big-ticket retail business. Monday–Friday daytime hours, no nights, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product discounts.
Supervisor – Denver Premium Outlets
- Employer: The North Face (VF Corporation)
- Location: Thornton, CO – Denver Premium Outlets
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $19.66–$27.60 per hour + incentive potential
Lead a team at a well-known outdoor brand, coaching staff and driving sales in a fast-paced store. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail leadership experience and like an active, customer-facing job with bonus potential and corporate benefits.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Colorado Discount Nutrition
- Location: Thornton, CO 80233
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay Range: $18–$24 per hour
Help customers with health and wellness products while keeping the store organized and stocked. Offers flexible schedules, health and dental insurance, PTO, and employee discounts, great if fitness and nutrition are already part of your lifestyle.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other locations listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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