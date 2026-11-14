Thornton’s trades scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level shop work to high-paid estimating roles. If you like working with your hands or have construction experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance: fluids, filters, batteries, wipers, and safety checks. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and you’ll get on-the-job training with a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $80,000 per year

Full-time appliance tech career with Monday–Friday daytime hours (no nights, no on-call). You get hands-on training, steady year-round work, and a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: MYR Group

Location: Thornton, CO (office-based, nationwide projects)

(office-based, nationwide projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $180,000 per year, paid weekly (depending on level/experience)

High-responsibility estimating roles on transmission, distribution, and substation electrical projects. Strong pay, robust benefits (medical, 100% employer-paid dental, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, PTO, wellness reimbursement), and room to grow across a large electrical construction group.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, read the full posting, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.