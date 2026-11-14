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🚧 Thornton, CO Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
Thornton’s trades scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level shop work to high-paid estimating roles. If you like working with your hands or have construction experience, these are worth a look.
Lube Technician - PT-599
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance: fluids, filters, batteries, wipers, and safety checks. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and you’ll get on-the-job training with a clear path to grow your skills.
Mobile/Cell Phone Repair - Transition to a Career as an Appliance Tech $60k - $80k
- Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $80,000 per year
Full-time appliance tech career with Monday–Friday daytime hours (no nights, no on-call). You get hands-on training, steady year-round work, and a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.
T&D Estimators (I, II, Senior)
- Employer: MYR Group
- Location: Thornton, CO (office-based, nationwide projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $180,000 per year, paid weekly (depending on level/experience)
High-responsibility estimating roles on transmission, distribution, and substation electrical projects. Strong pay, robust benefits (medical, 100% employer-paid dental, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, PTO, wellness reimbursement), and room to grow across a large electrical construction group.
If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, read the full posting, and apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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