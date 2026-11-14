Thornton neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: Religious jewelry ring

Details: Wide band with cross designs and the Lord’s Prayer inscription. It has a rotating ring within the band and is size 11. Other jewelry shown in the photos are necklaces, but the post is for this ring.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Oakshire, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Jake weight bench with barbell and weight plates

Condition: Fair condition with some missing parts

Missing pieces (marked with red circles in photos):

Foam roller on the leg extension piece

An additional screw for the leg extension piece

Black cap on the screw of the barbell holder

Included weights:

6 × 2.5 lb plates

plates 4 × 5 lb plates

plates 4 × 10 lb plates

plates 2 × 25 lb plates

Location: Country Hills, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pile of firewood and branches

Details: Mixed pile of wood and branches. Described as great for outdoor fires or wood projects. Likely pickup from curb or yard area (see post for exact spot).

Condition: Not stated

Location: Old Thornton, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Thornton tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.