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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Thornton Right Now
Thornton neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.
Religious Jewelry Ring (Size 11)
Item: Religious jewelry ring
Details: Wide band with cross designs and the Lord’s Prayer inscription. It has a rotating ring within the band and is size 11. Other jewelry shown in the photos are necklaces, but the post is for this ring.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Oakshire, Thornton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Jake Weight Bench with Barbell + Weights
Item: Jake weight bench with barbell and weight plates
Condition: Fair condition with some missing parts
Missing pieces (marked with red circles in photos):
- Foam roller on the leg extension piece
- An additional screw for the leg extension piece
- Black cap on the screw of the barbell holder
Included weights:
- 6 × 2.5 lb plates
- 4 × 5 lb plates
- 4 × 10 lb plates
- 2 × 25 lb plates
Location: Country Hills, Thornton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Wood and Branches
Item: Pile of firewood and branches
Details: Mixed pile of wood and branches. Described as great for outdoor fires or wood projects. Likely pickup from curb or yard area (see post for exact spot).
Condition: Not stated
Location: Old Thornton, Thornton, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Thornton tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.