⚠️ Nov 18 Local Licensing Authority meeting cancelled

The Local Licensing Authority meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, 6–10pm in the Thornton City Council Chambers at City Hall, 9500 Civic Center Drive, Thornton, CO 80229 has been cancelled.

A future meeting is listed for Wednesday, Dec 16, 2026, 6–10pm at the same location.

For the most current agenda, schedule of future meetings, and more details, contact the City Clerk’s Office: