Thornton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to pharmacy and rehab. If you’re ready for a change, these local roles cover a nice mix of skills and schedules.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll float between stores, provide direct patient care, give vaccines, and help manage techs and interns. This role is great if you like knowing your patients by name and want flexible schedules, competitive wages, associate discounts, and access to medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: North Suburban Medical Center / HCA HealthONE Mountain Ridge

Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29 – $24.81 per hour (typical range)

Support RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care in a Level II trauma hospital. You’ll need a CNA, BLS within 30 days, and a high school diploma/GED. Perks include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9%, PTO and paid family leave, plus tuition and student loan assistance.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare – Vibra Hospital of Denver

Location: Thornton, CO (virtual event, hospital in Thornton)

(virtual event, hospital in Thornton) Type: Full-time roles for RN, RN Supervisor, LPN/LVN, CNA, RT

Event Dates: February 4–5, 2025, 10am–6pm MST

RN Pay Range: $35.98 – $49.39/hour

CNA/PCT Pay Range: $18.95 – $26.02/hour

RT Pay Range: $32.08 – $44.03/hour

Sign-on Bonuses: $10K for RNs, $2K for CNAs

Virtual hiring event for critical care and rehab hospital roles—join by phone from home. Benefits include medical (PPO/HSA/HMO), FREE prescription plans, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) match, tuition and CE reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Thornton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.