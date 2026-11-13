Thornton’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like banking, photos, or car parts. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Vectra Bank Colorado

Vectra Bank Colorado Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Internship (banking/customer service)

Internship (banking/customer service) Pay: $23.00 – $30.00/hour

Work in a community bank setting helping customers with accounts, loans, and everyday banking needs. This role comes with day-one benefits, 11+ paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your banking career.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.50 – $20.50/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos to online order pickups, while also helping at the front registers. Good fit if you like tech, customer interaction, and a mix of photo work and general store support, with benefits available through Walgreens.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Thornton, CO

Type: Part-time (can sometimes be full-time)

Part-time (can sometimes be full-time) Pay: $16.40 – $17.75/hour

Help DIY customers find the right parts, do simple installs like batteries and wipers, and keep the store stocked and organized. Great if you enjoy cars, staying active on your feet, and learning more about auto systems.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.