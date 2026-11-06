🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Thornton — Home Goods & More

Thornton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home decor to big household pieces. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Set of 4 tires, size 255/50 R19

Condition: All same size, 4 different brands; 2 have air, 2 need air

Location: Thornton, Colorado

Source: trashnothing.com

The tires are all the same size but from different brands. Two are currently holding air and the other two will need air. Photos are available so you can check tread and overall look before deciding.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Halloween candle holder “lamps”, ceramic witch figurines, and pumpkin candy dish

Condition: Some wear from use, still good for display

Location: Park Village, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Category: Home decor and accessories

Fun Halloween bundle that includes 5 candle holder lamps with festive figurines (Kohl’s exclusives, similar style to Yankee Candle decor). They hold tea lights or votive candles. Also comes with a set of 5 ceramic witch figurines (4 people and 1 mouse) plus a teddy bear pumpkin ceramic candy dish. Some pieces show normal wear but are still great for decorating.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Portable, adjustable basketball hoop

Condition: Free to take; new net installed

Location: Hunters Glen, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Category: Property rentals (listed in free section)

Full-size hoop that you can roll into place and adjust the height on. It has a new net and is ready for driveway games. You’ll need to bring enough help or a vehicle big enough to move it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 2 pianos

Condition: One smaller piano in good condition, one older piano

Location: Thornton, Colorado

Source: trashnothing.com

These two pianos were left in the owner’s garage and they just want them gone. One is a smaller piano that’s described as in good condition; the other is older and may need more care. Be prepared to arrange your own moving help and transport.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Purple Black+Decker steam iron with adjustable settings

Condition: Not specified beyond normal description

Location: Southwest Thornton, Thornton, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Category: Appliances

Handy steam iron with adjustable settings for different fabrics. A nice pickup if you need a backup iron or are setting up a new place.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Thornton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.