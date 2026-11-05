🚧 Thornton, CO Construction Jobs with Multiple $70K–$100K+ Paths

Thornton’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands and want steady, local work. Here are several solid options, from entry-level training to six-figure leadership roles.

Employer: SUN Harley Davidson

SUN Harley Davidson Location: Thornton, CO (shop lists Denver but role is in the Thornton area)

(shop lists Denver but role is in the Thornton area) Salary: $70,000 – $100,000/year (hourly + flat-rate commission, based on experience)

(hourly + flat-rate commission, based on experience) Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri 9–6, Sat 9–5)

Top-tier role for an experienced Harley-Davidson Master Technician who can handle complex diagnostics, repairs, and mentor other techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, commission pay, and employee discounts in a busy, in-person shop.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Location: Thornton, CO (321 W 84th Ave, off I‑25 & 84th)

(321 W 84th Ave, off I‑25 & 84th) Salary: $20/hr training; experienced techs $60,000 – $80,000+/year

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm

Train into a recession-proof appliance repair career—no experience needed. You get paid training, year‑round work, no weekends or holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, big employee discounts, life insurance, and a company vehicle after training.

Employer: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom

Location: Thornton, CO

Salary: $20/hour (path to $60,000 – $80,000/year as a skilled tech)

(path to as a skilled tech) Type: Full-time

Great fit if you’re handy or a junior mechanic and want a clean, non‑hazardous trade with growth. Offers paid leave starting day 1, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, discounts up to 40%, life insurance, and a take‑home company vehicle after training.

Employer: Jobot (for an established employee‑owned GC)

(for an established employee‑owned GC) Location: North Denver / Thornton area, CO

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000/year base

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead wood-frame multifamily and mixed‑use projects as the on‑site boss for schedule, safety, and quality. Role includes company vehicle + fuel card, bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and training support for seasoned superintendents.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many trades employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.