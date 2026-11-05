📣 Thornton, CO Sales & Marketing Roles With Solid Pay and Perks

Thornton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level beverage sales to high-impact energy market strategy. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready for a new move.

Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group Location: Thornton, CO (covering Denver Central metro)

(covering Denver Central metro) Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 + $3,600 car allowance

Type: Full-time

Category: Sales (wine & spirits)

This role rotates through different territories, filling in where needed to keep wine and spirits sales strong. You’ll visit accounts, give product presentations, help with merchandising, and build relationships—great if you want to break into the beverage industry and don’t have much sales experience yet.

Employer: Google

Location: Thornton, CO (in-office option; role focuses on Iowa/U.S. Central region)

(in-office option; role focuses on Iowa/U.S. Central region) Salary: $176,000 – $256,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Category: Senior negotiations / business development (energy markets)

High-level role leading energy market strategy and negotiations to support Google’s clean energy and data center goals in the U.S. Central region. You’ll work across policy, utilities, and internal teams to shape energy deals and regulatory strategy—best for someone with 10+ years in negotiations or business development and experience in energy or clean power.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend in Thornton who’s job hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.