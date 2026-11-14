Thornbury Township and nearby Glen Mills are busy with pediatric care right now. If you like working with kids and families, there are several solid healthcare openings close to home.

Employer: Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners

Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners Location: Glen Mills, PA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

(Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM) Pay: $24–$28 (biweekly rate listed)

(biweekly rate listed) Benefits: PTO, medical, 401(k)

Work in a fun, kid-focused dental office helping with exams, X-rays, and making little patients feel safe and calm. Great fit if you’re upbeat, detail-oriented, and have PA dental radiology certification plus dental assisting experience.

Employer: Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners

Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners Location: Glen Mills, PA

Type: Full-time (Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

(Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM) Pay: $24–$35 (biweekly rate listed)

(biweekly rate listed) Benefits: PTO, medical, 401(k)

Expanded Function role in the same growing pediatric practice, with more hands-on clinical work. You’ll need an active Pennsylvania EFDA license; pediatric experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health Location: Glen Mills, PA & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN

Pay: $30+/hr

Benefits: Major medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, wellness programs, and more

Provide 1:1 in-home care for medically fragile children with flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends, 8–16 hours). Good for RNs or LPNs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong training, weekly pay, and a steady schedule.

If something here looks right for you, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.