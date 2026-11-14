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🏥 Thornbury Township PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Pediatric Roles
Thornbury Township and nearby Glen Mills are busy with pediatric care right now. If you like working with kids and families, there are several solid healthcare openings close to home.
Pediatric Dental Assistant
- Employer: Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners
- Location: Glen Mills, PA
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)
- Pay: $24–$28 (biweekly rate listed)
- Benefits: PTO, medical, 401(k)
Work in a fun, kid-focused dental office helping with exams, X-rays, and making little patients feel safe and calm. Great fit if you’re upbeat, detail-oriented, and have PA dental radiology certification plus dental assisting experience.
Dental Assistant – EFDA
- Employer: Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners
- Location: Glen Mills, PA
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Thursday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)
- Pay: $24–$35 (biweekly rate listed)
- Benefits: PTO, medical, 401(k)
Expanded Function role in the same growing pediatric practice, with more hands-on clinical work. You’ll need an active Pennsylvania EFDA license; pediatric experience is a plus but not required.
LPN / RN Pediatric Home Health Nurse
- Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
- Location: Glen Mills, PA & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN
- Pay: $30+/hr
- Benefits: Major medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, wellness programs, and more
Provide 1:1 in-home care for medically fragile children with flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends, 8–16 hours). Good for RNs or LPNs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong training, weekly pay, and a steady schedule.
If something here looks right for you, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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