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🛒 Thornbury Township Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Nearby
Retail and customer service are busy around Thornbury Township, PA right now, especially in nearby Glen Mills. If you like helping people shop, there are several solid options with name-brand employers.
Shift Supervisor (In-Store Demos)
- Employer: CDS (Club Demonstration Services) / Advantage Solutions
- Location: Glen Mills, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Lead in-store sampling events at a big-box retailer—chat with shoppers, run food/product demos, and help with training, scheduling, and setup/cleanup. Good fit if you’re outgoing, 18+, can work 4+ days/week including Sunday & Monday, and want growth, benefits options, and extra hours when available.
Overnight Stocker
- Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
- Location: Glen Mills, PA
- Type: Part-time (overnight)
- Pay: Not listed
Keep shelves full and the store ready for morning shoppers—stock, rotate products, break down deliveries, and keep aisles clean with the overnight crew. Wegmans highlights PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarships, depending on eligibility.
Retail Supervisor, Product Operations – Glen Eagle Square
- Employer: Gap
- Location: Glen Mills, PA (Glen Eagle Square)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line leadership role where you guide the team, support opening/closing, and keep product flowing so the floor looks great. Comes with brand discounts (up to 50% off), PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and health benefits for eligible employees.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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