City of Thomson is now accepting licensed food truck vendors for the 2026 City of Thomson Christmas Parade with the theme “Christmas in Candyland,” set for Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Railroad Street in Thomson, GA. Food truck owners can apply to sell food and treats during the parade. Apply here: https://www.thomson-mcduffie.gov/417/2026-Christmas-Parade-Food-Vendors

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Thomson - Government