undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Thompson Falls
Looking for a sweet dog to join your family in Thompson Falls, MT? These pups at Thompson River Animal Care Shelter are already spayed, vaccinated, and waiting for a safe, loving home.
Sara Boxer
- Breed: Boxer mix (possible bully mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Size/Color: Not listed; has a distinct pink line of skin on her body
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter
Phone: (406) 827-8722
About Sara Boxer:
Sara came to the shelter with 10 tiny puppies and raised every one of them healthy and strong. Now that she’s spayed and her pups are weaned, it’s finally her turn to be someone’s princess. Staff at the vet’s office say she was a favorite for the day and did great with everyone.
She walks nicely in a harness and enjoys going for walks "like a champ." If you’re looking for a loyal adult dog who’s already past the puppy chaos but still active and loving, Sara could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Sara Boxer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waffle
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter
Phone: (406) 827-8722
About Waffle:
Waffle is a tiny newcomer from a high-kill area in Texas, now safe at TRACS and ready for a fresh start. She’s a very friendly puppy who lives with other pups at the shelter, and they play all the time. Her handlers call her an “absolute doll.”
Waffle is spayed, fully vaccinated, and will go home microchipped, so she’s all set for her new family. If you want a small, playful companion to grow up by your side, Waffle is worth a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet Waffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matilda
- Breed: Chihuahua / Smooth Fox Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (around 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 10–12 lbs
- Color: Tan and white
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter
Phone: (406) 827-8722
About Matilda:
Matilda came up from New Mexico after ending up as a stray and is now ready for a new life in Montana. She’s a small, tan-and-white beauty who weighs around 10–12 pounds. At about 4 years old, she’s past the wild puppy stage but still has plenty of energy for fun.
She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. At the shelter, she shares a room with other dogs and does well, and she’s good at using a potty pad, which can make house training easier in her new home.
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Thompson Falls, MT, consider calling Thompson River Animal Care Shelter at (406) 827-8722 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.