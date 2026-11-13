Looking for a sweet dog to join your family in Thompson Falls, MT? These pups at Thompson River Animal Care Shelter are already spayed, vaccinated, and waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Boxer mix (possible bully mix)

Boxer mix (possible bully mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Size/Color: Not listed; has a distinct pink line of skin on her body

Not listed; has a on her body Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter

Phone: (406) 827-8722

About Sara Boxer:

Sara came to the shelter with 10 tiny puppies and raised every one of them healthy and strong. Now that she’s spayed and her pups are weaned, it’s finally her turn to be someone’s princess. Staff at the vet’s office say she was a favorite for the day and did great with everyone.

She walks nicely in a harness and enjoys going for walks "like a champ." If you’re looking for a loyal adult dog who’s already past the puppy chaos but still active and loving, Sara could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Sara Boxer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 8 lbs

About 8 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter

Phone: (406) 827-8722

About Waffle:

Waffle is a tiny newcomer from a high-kill area in Texas, now safe at TRACS and ready for a fresh start. She’s a very friendly puppy who lives with other pups at the shelter, and they play all the time. Her handlers call her an “absolute doll.”

Waffle is spayed, fully vaccinated, and will go home microchipped, so she’s all set for her new family. If you want a small, playful companion to grow up by your side, Waffle is worth a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Waffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Smooth Fox Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Smooth Fox Terrier mix Age: Adult (around 4 years)

Adult (around 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 10–12 lbs

About 10–12 lbs Color: Tan and white

Tan and white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Thompson River Animal Care Shelter

Phone: (406) 827-8722

About Matilda:

Matilda came up from New Mexico after ending up as a stray and is now ready for a new life in Montana. She’s a small, tan-and-white beauty who weighs around 10–12 pounds. At about 4 years old, she’s past the wild puppy stage but still has plenty of energy for fun.

She is spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. At the shelter, she shares a room with other dogs and does well, and she’s good at using a potty pad, which can make house training easier in her new home.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Thompson Falls, MT, consider calling Thompson River Animal Care Shelter at (406) 827-8722 to ask about meeting these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.