Joe's Tractor Sales in Thomasville, NC is selling a 1953 Farmall Cub Offset Cultivision Tractor with an International Harvester C-60 4-cylinder gasoline engine, narrow front axle, and serial #165949 for $2,495 (Stock # JOE-060111). This small tractor is aimed at gardeners, small growers, or collectors, with an offset layout that lets the driver see the row being cultivated. For details or to schedule a viewing, call Robbie at 336-850-8271. Full listing and photos: https://hub.torquedma.com/vehicle.html?stock=JOE-060111&src=dealer_post

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