📢 Comparing senior care: independent living, rehab & skilled nursing

If you’re sorting through care options for an older adult, this guide explains how different settings work and gives concrete next steps.

In Garden City, KS, Garden Valley Retirement Village (1505 E. Spruce St.) offers:

Independent living apartments (studios, 1- and 2-bedrooms, 300–833 sq. ft.) with a daily meal, weekly housekeeping, utilities, maintenance, activities, and worship services .

apartments (studios, 1- and 2-bedrooms, 300–833 sq. ft.) with a . On-site home care and personal care plans (ask what’s included and what costs extra).

and personal care plans (ask what’s included and what costs extra). Skilled nursing, rehab, respite (5–30 days), and extended care on the same campus.

Questions to ask on a tour include: what’s in the monthly fee, which services cost extra, how personal care is arranged, and how care needs are re-evaluated over time.

To compare options or book a visit, call 620-275-9651 or see https://gvrvhealth.com/independent-living/.

In Thomasville, AL, Crowne Health Care of Thomasville, 1425 Mosley Drive, Thomasville, AL 36784, offers 24-hour skilled nursing, rehab (PT/OT/speech), wound and IV care, dementia support, activities, and dietary services. Call 334-636-5614 to ask about eligibility, costs, and room availability.