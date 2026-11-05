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Thomasville
Mommy & Me cowgirl-themed paint event in Thomasville
5 days ago
A cowgirl-themed Mommy & Me paint experience is offered at 31 Salem St., Thomasville, NC, with project choices including cowgirl boots for adults and stacked pumpkins for kids who like glitter. Prices are $35 for adults, $25 for children, or $50 for an adult and child pair.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Thomasville NC Tourism
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