🏥 Thomasville, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Thomasville’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Thomasville, NC (inpatient hospital)

(inpatient hospital) Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Competitive compensation (contact recruiter for details)

Weekend call only: Fri 7 am – Mon 7 am, 3 weekends per month, about 5 patients per shift, covering floor consults and ED needs. Adult general urology, 20‑minute call response, with paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 consultant support through Weatherby.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Thomasville, NC (and nearby towns)

(and nearby towns) Type: Part-time home care

Part-time home care Pay: Starting at $16.50/hr, weekly pay

Help clients stay safe and independent at home, or get paid to care for your own loved one with full training and support. BAYADA offers flexible schedules, scholarships, PTO, and ongoing training, and welcomes both experienced PCAs and people brand new to caregiving.

Employer: Liberty Home Care

Location: Thomasville, NC

Type: Full-time home health

home health Salary: Not listed

Provide direct patient care in the home after illness, trauma, or surgery, following an RN-developed care plan. This role is great if you like independence and one-on-one care—requires current LPN license, ~1 year clinical experience (preferably med/surg), CPR, and strong documentation and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.