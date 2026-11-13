Thomasville’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being out in the field and talking to people. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + performance incentives)

Sell industry-leading pest control services to new and existing residential customers. You’ll inspect homes, recommend solutions, and close deals while working your own territory. Benefits start Day 1, company vehicle and gas card are provided, and there’s room to grow with training, tuition help, and a 401(k) with company match.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just pick your favorite site to apply.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Thomasville, GA (territory also includes Atlanta, Macon, Savannah)

(territory also includes Atlanta, Macon, Savannah) Type: Full-time (40 hours, regular)

On-target annual earnings: $127,600–$164,000 (base + commission)

(base + commission) Base salary range: $60,600–$91,000 + commission

100% new-logo acquisition role selling AT&T business solutions (wireless, fiber, internet, voice, networking, cybersecurity) to medium-sized companies. You’ll own a territory, build your own pipeline, and run the full sales cycle. Comes with strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, generous PTO and holidays, parental leave, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time. And if you’re even a little curious, it’s worth tossing in an application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.