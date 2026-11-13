New Bulldog +1 vocational program starts in 2027

Thomasville City Schools is launching a new Bulldog +1 Vocational Pilot Program in January for the Spring 2027 semester, giving Thomasville High School students hands-on training in trades. The first group of 12 students has signed commitments to learn skills in electrical work, plumbing, flooring, construction, and personal finance through the program, which is built with support from community partners and school leaders including Mr. Dudley Moore, Tony Garver, Harry Vann, and Principal Charlotte Donald.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Thomasville City Schools - Thomasville, GA