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🛒 Thomasville, GA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Thomasville has a nice mix of steady city work, big-box retail, and seasonal roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Full Time - Merchandising Service Associate - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays for most roles)
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the Thomasville Lowe’s looking sharp by setting up displays, fixing signage, and making sure prices are correct. This is a good fit if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
CNSNEXT Customer Payments Specialist I
- Employer: City of Thomasville
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office work)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level cashiering and customer service role handling payments for the city’s CNSNext services. Great if you’re organized, good with numbers, and want a stable city job with regular hours and lots of public contact.
Kettle Bell Ringer
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- Type: Full-time seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Seasonal outdoor role greeting shoppers and ringing the bell for The Salvation Army’s Christmas program. Simple work that lets you be on your feet, meet people, and support a local charity during the holidays.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open year-round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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