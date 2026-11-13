Thomasville has a nice mix of steady city work, big-box retail, and seasonal roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays for most roles)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the Thomasville Lowe’s looking sharp by setting up displays, fixing signage, and making sure prices are correct. This is a good fit if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: City of Thomasville

Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office work)

Not listed (appears to be full-time office work) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level cashiering and customer service role handling payments for the city’s CNSNext services. Great if you’re organized, good with numbers, and want a stable city job with regular hours and lots of public contact.

Employer: The Salvation Army

Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal outdoor role greeting shoppers and ringing the bell for The Salvation Army’s Christmas program. Simple work that lets you be on your feet, meet people, and support a local charity during the holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.