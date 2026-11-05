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🏥 Thomasville, GA Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Thomasville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to vet care to a historic local pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring right now.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Home Health (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Optum / Archbold Home Health Services Thomasville (LHC Group)
- Location: Thomasville, GA (serving Thomas, Brooks & Colquitt counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.56–$42.84 per visit point; Annual total cash target $49,505–$74,257; $10,000 sign-on bonus
Work one-on-one with patients in their homes with flexible scheduling and strong autonomy. You’ll follow treatment plans from a supervising PT, help with exercises and mobility, and coordinate with the care team. Must be a licensed PTA in Georgia, with CPR, a driver’s license, and reliable transportation.
Equine Veterinary Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Thomasville Animal Hospital
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role for horse people who love barn work and medical care. You’ll handle and restrain horses, assist with X-rays and ultrasounds, help in the lab and pharmacy, and keep stalls and paddocks clean and safe. Must be comfortable with heavy lifting, outdoor work in all weather, and have solid equine handling experience.
Certified Pharmacy Technician – Independent Pharmacy
- Employer: THOMAS DRUG STORE
- Location: Downtown Thomasville & Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Join a 140+ year old, community-focused pharmacy with steady daytime hours. You’ll enter and fill prescriptions, help patients at the counter, support vaccination and PakMyMeds services, and rotate some Saturday shifts (closed Sundays). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. Registered or Certified Pharmacy Technician license required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local word of mouth helps everyone.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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