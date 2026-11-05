🏥 Thomasville, GA Healthcare: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Thomasville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to vet care to a historic local pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring right now.

Employer: Optum / Archbold Home Health Services Thomasville (LHC Group)

Optum / Location: Thomasville, GA (serving Thomas, Brooks & Colquitt counties)

(serving Thomas, Brooks & Colquitt counties) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.56–$42.84 per visit point; Annual total cash target $49,505–$74,257; $10,000 sign-on bonus

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes with flexible scheduling and strong autonomy. You’ll follow treatment plans from a supervising PT, help with exercises and mobility, and coordinate with the care team. Must be a licensed PTA in Georgia, with CPR, a driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Thomasville Animal Hospital

Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role for horse people who love barn work and medical care. You’ll handle and restrain horses, assist with X-rays and ultrasounds, help in the lab and pharmacy, and keep stalls and paddocks clean and safe. Must be comfortable with heavy lifting, outdoor work in all weather, and have solid equine handling experience.

Employer: THOMAS DRUG STORE

Location: Downtown Thomasville & Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Join a 140+ year old, community-focused pharmacy with steady daytime hours. You’ll enter and fill prescriptions, help patients at the counter, support vaccination and PakMyMeds services, and rotate some Saturday shifts (closed Sundays). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more. Registered or Certified Pharmacy Technician license required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—local word of mouth helps everyone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.