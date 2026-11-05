🛒 Thomasville, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Thomasville’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like working with customers and staying on their feet. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Thomasville, GA (10317 US Hwy 84 E)

(10317 US Hwy 84 E) Type: Full-time, Assistant Manager

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store: hiring and leading staff, handling cash and bookkeeping, and keeping the store and food program up to Circle K standards. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement, plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Cellular City, USA – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Cellular City, USA – Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $45,000 – $60,000 per year (base + commission)

Front-line wireless sales role helping customers pick phones, plans, and accessories while hitting personal and team sales goals. Good fit if you have 2+ years in wireless and retail sales, like commission-based pay, and want 401(k) matching and health insurance.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Thomasville, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.75 – $13.50 per hour + incentive pay

Lead sales and customer service in a lease-to-own store, from generating leads and closing agreements to helping with deliveries and keeping the showroom in shape. Offers career growth, paid time off, Sundays off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and on-demand pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and opens doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.