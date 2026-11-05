🚌 Thomaston, ME Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Thomaston has some solid transportation jobs right now, especially if you like being on the road or working outdoors in all seasons.

Below are a few strong options with steady hours, good pay, and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's (Home Improvement)

Lowe's (Home Improvement) Location: Thomaston, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.20 – $26.25 per hour

Drive delivery trucks for Lowe’s, bringing building materials and appliances to customers. You’ll load/unload, help install appliances, and give friendly customer service on each stop. Must have a Class A or B CDL, be 21+, and able to follow DOT rules. Comes with big-company benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Town of Thomaston

Location: Thomaston, ME

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $25.46 – $26.23 per hour (raise after 6-month probation)

Year-round town job where you work outside, help with road and sidewalk maintenance, snow plowing, trash pickup, and equipment upkeep. Hours are 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday–Friday, with overtime for winter storms. Strong benefits: 100% paid employee health insurance, MainePERS retirement, dental/vision, paid time off, 13 holidays, union protection, and paid Class B CDL training if you don’t have it yet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details that help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.