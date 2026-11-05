🏛️ Upson Commission: Nov 10 Meeting on 2027 Budget & Event Center

🏛️ Upson Commission Meeting: Special Exception, 2027 Budget & More

Meeting basics

The Upson County Board of Commissioners will hold a Regular Meeting on November 10, 2026 at 6:00 P.M. at 106 East Lee Street, Suite 140, Thomaston, GA 30286.

The meeting will also stream live on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw.

Upson County says it provides equal access to all programs and services, no matter race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability, or age.

Anyone needing disability accommodation should contact the Board of Commissioners’ Office at (706) 647-7012 as far ahead of the meeting as possible.

Opening items

Vice Chairman Christopher Biggs will call the meeting to order, followed by an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the agenda.

The Board will recognize the Upson Lee Middle School Football Team.

Public hearings

Special Exception – Special Event Center (SPX-2026-03) Owner/applicant: Audio Visual & Lighting Solutions, LC, Douglas Health Rosborough

Location: 3880 Barnesville Highway, Thomaston, GA , Land Lot 97, 10th District, Parcel ID 067 043

, Request: A Special Exception to convert and use the existing structure as a special event center .

to convert and use the existing structure as a . Under Section 504(B)(18) of the zoning code, a special event center is allowed on properties over five acres if the Board of Commissioners approves a special exception. 2027 Budget Public Hearing Residents can speak about the proposed 2027 County Budget before the Board votes later in the meeting.

Public comment rules

During general public comments:

Speakers must state their name and address .

. All comments must be directed to the Board Chair .

. Any questions must be put in writing and given to the County Clerk or the Commissioner for the speaker’s district.

The County repeats its equal access policy and the accommodation number: (706) 647-7012.

Consent agenda

The Board plans to approve in one vote:

October 27, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes

2027 Holiday Calendar

2027 Board of Commissioners Meeting Schedule

2027 Beer & Wine Renewals

New business

The Board will:

Consider Resolution 16.2026 to approve the 2027 Budget .

to approve the . Receive an update and recommendations from the Joint Facility Meeting .

from the . Discuss and consider Resolution 17.2026 for a Hazard Mitigation Sale .

for a . Discuss and consider awarding the bid for the Drake Building Roof Project.

The meeting will end with comments from the County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney, then adjournment.