7 Crazy Facts About Thanksgiving Turkey You Almost Certainly Didn't Know

Photo by Thomas Smith

Every fourth Thursday in November, Americans roast, smoke, fry, and carve an estimated 46 million turkeys, yet few people gathered around the table know the bizarre biology and accidental history behind the holiday's centerpiece bird.

1. A 260-Ton Thanksgiving Surplus Accidentally Invented the TV Dinner

In 1953, food giant C.A. Swanson & Sons severely miscalculated consumer demand, finding themselves stuck with 260 tons of unsold frozen Thanksgiving turkeys. To keep the birds from spoiling, the company stored them in 10 refrigerated train cars traveling continuously across the Midwest where cold track conditions could maintain their temperature.

Swanson sales representative Gerry Thomas proposed a solution inspired by aluminum airline meal trays. He ordered 5,000 partitioned metal trays, packaged sliced turkey with cornbread stuffing, gravy, buttered peas, and sweet potatoes, and marketed the 98-cent frozen meal as a revolutionary way to eat dinner in front of the television. In their first full year of production, Swanson sold over 10 million TV dinners, launching a multi-billion-dollar convenience food industry out of a massive Thanksgiving blunder.

2. Turkeys Literally Change Head Color Based on Their Emotions

A turkey’s bare head and neck skin—including the fleshy flap over the beak (the snood) and the bumps along the neck (caruncles)—act like a biological mood ring. Turkeys can alter the color of their head from pale gray and white to deep red and brilliant royal blue in mere seconds.

This color-shifting mechanism is controlled by blood vessels expanding and contracting beneath translucent skin. When a tom (male turkey) becomes agitated, excited, or attempts to intimidate a rival, blood rushes into the caruncles, turning them bright crimson. If the bird feels calm or submissive, the blood vessels constrict, and the skin turns pale blue or chalky white.

3. The "Tryptophan Coma" Is Unfairly Blamed on the Bird

The running joke that the Thanksgiving turkey puts everyone to sleep on the living room sofa is biologically unfounded. While turkey does contain L-tryptophan—an amino acid that the brain converts into serotonin and melatonin—it contains no more of it per ounce than chicken, beef, pork, or even cheddar cheese.

The real culprit behind the post-feast crash is the mountain of simple carbohydrates loaded onto the plate. Massive portions of mashed potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie trigger a sharp spike in blood glucose, causing the pancreas to flood the bloodstream with insulin. This insulin surge pulls other amino acids into muscle tissue, leaving tryptophan with virtually no competition to cross the blood-brain barrier. Add in the energy demands of digesting a 3,000-calorie feast, and the sluggishness is driven by the side dishes, not the poultry.

4. Commercial Turkeys Can Neither Fly Nor Mate Naturally

The Broad Breasted White turkey represents over 99% of all commercially raised Thanksgiving turkeys in the United States. Over the past seven decades, selective breeding prioritized large breast meat yields to satisfy consumer preferences. As a result, modern commercial turkeys carry so much chest mass that their skeletal structure cannot support natural reproduction.

Nearly 100% of domestic turkeys raised for the holiday table are conceived through artificial insemination on breeding farms. Their unnatural proportions also alter their center of gravity, leaving domestic turkeys completely incapable of flight, unlike their wild counterparts.

5. Ben Franklin Never Proposed the Turkey as the National Bird

One of America's most enduring patriotic myths claims that Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey, rather than the bald eagle, as the official national symbol of the United States.

Franklin never submitted or proposed the turkey for the Great Seal of the United States. During the 1776 design committee with Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, Franklin actually proposed an image of Moses parting the Red Sea. The rumor stems from a private, satirical letter Franklin wrote to his daughter Sarah Bache in 1784, criticizing the newly formed Society of the Cincinnati for choosing an eagle badge. Franklin wrote that the bald eagle was "a bird of bad moral character" who steals fish from hawks, whereas the wild turkey was "a much more respectable bird" and a "true original native of America." It was a witty critique among family, not a piece of legislation.

6. Wild Turkeys Can Sprint at 25 MPH and Fly at 55 MPH

While domesticated birds can barely manage an awkward waddle, wild turkeys are formidable athletes. On the ground, a wild turkey can sprint up to 25 miles per hour to evade predators like coyotes and bobcats.

When sprinting isn't enough, wild turkeys take to the air in explosive, short-distance flights reaching speeds between 50 and 55 miles per hour. Because ground predators hunt primarily after dark, wild turkeys take flight every evening at dusk to roost safely in the high canopies of mature trees, blending into branches until sunrise.

7. Presidential Turkey Pardons Weren't an Official Annual Tradition Until 1989

Folklore frequently claims that Abraham Lincoln started the presidential turkey pardon in 1863 when his young son, Tad, begged him to spare a live Christmas turkey named Jack. Others credit Harry Truman, who was the first president presented with a ceremonial turkey by the National Turkey Federation in 1947—though the Truman Library confirmed that Truman ate his birds rather than sparing them.

While John F. Kennedy famously sent an enormous turkey back to the farm in 1963 with the quip, "Let's keep him going," the official, uninterrupted White House pardoning ceremony only began in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush. Standing in the Rose Garden amid animal rights picketers outside the gates, Bush declared, "Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone's dinner table... he's granted a presidential pardon as of right now." Every president since has kept the formal ceremony intact.

Whether passing around carved breast meat or negotiating over the drumsticks, the bird at the center of the holiday table represents an unusual mix of industrial mishap, rapid evolutionary engineering, and folklore that has outpaced historical reality.



