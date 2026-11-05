Two Men Killed After Argument Over Ice Cream Spirals Out of Control, Police Say

File photo Photo by Thomas Smith

What began as an argument over someone eating another person's ice cream ended with two men dead and their 69-year-old roommate facing a murder charge, according to police in Florida.

The bizarre dispute unfolded on October 28 at a home in Ocala, Florida, where officers were called twice in little more than an hour. The first time, they managed to calm everyone down. By the second call, two of the men had been shot.

Police arrested homeowner Mark Lynn Robinson, 69, in connection with the deaths of Charles Etheze, 69, and Michael Menkes, 78, both of whom rented rooms in his home.

Investigators say the disagreement over ice cream was just the latest conflict in a troubled living arrangement that had previously brought police to the property.

Police First Called Over Missing Ice Cream

According to the Ocala Gazette, officers initially responded to the home on Southeast Eighth Street at approximately 4:16 p.m. on October 28.

The three men had been arguing because someone allegedly ate another person's ice cream.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said officers interviewed the men, determined that no crime had occurred and managed to restore order.

Etheze and Menkes then left the house for a walk, and officers departed believing the situation had been resolved.

But the peace was short-lived.

About an hour later, police received another emergency call from the same address, this time reporting gunfire.

When officers returned, they discovered Etheze inside the home with fatal gunshot injuries. Menkes had been shot outside in the front yard and was transported to a hospital, where he subsequently died.

Robinson remained at the scene and surrendered to responding officers.

Homeowner Claims He Feared for His Life

According to investigators, Robinson told detectives that he had become concerned about what might happen when his roommates returned from their walk.

He retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun and brought it into the living room, anticipating another confrontation.

When the men returned, Robinson claimed they made a comment about being the "ice cream bandits" before the argument escalated.

Robinson told investigators that both men approached him aggressively and that Etheze was carrying a knife.

He claimed he fired the shotgun because he feared for his safety.

But investigators say the circumstances surrounding the second shooting raise serious questions about that explanation.

According to WFTV, police determined that Menkes was attempting to flee the residence when Robinson shot him in the back.

That evidence contributed to Robinson's arrest on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Menkes' death.

Investigators recovered a knife from the scene and are continuing to examine whether Robinson's account of self-defense in Etheze's death is supported by the evidence.

Additional charges remain possible.

Police Describe a Troubled Living Arrangement

The ice cream argument apparently wasn't the first disagreement among the three men.

Police said officers had previously responded to the residence multiple times for disturbances involving Robinson, his tenants or neighbors.

Investigators also reported that Robinson admitted consuming approximately a bottle and a half of white wine before the fatal confrontation.

Balken described the household as a "dysfunctional living arrangement" and suggested that Robinson's alleged alcohol problems contributed to tensions at the property.

The police chief expressed disbelief that an argument over something so minor had ended in two deaths.

"It's a ridiculous situation to happen anywhere, much less in Ocala," Balken said during an October 29 news conference.

The chief emphasized that investigators still had substantial work to do, particularly in evaluating Robinson's claim that he acted in self-defense during the first shooting.

Suspect Faces Murder Charge as Investigation Continues

As of November 5, Robinson has been publicly reported as facing one count of second-degree murder, connected to Menkes' death.

Authorities have not announced an additional homicide charge stemming from Etheze's death, although investigators are continuing to review evidence and interview witnesses.

Robinson remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for December 1, according to People.

The case illustrates how a seemingly trivial household disagreement can become deadly, particularly when longstanding tensions and firearms are involved.

What remains unclear is exactly what happened during the final confrontation inside the house and whether prosecutors will ultimately pursue additional charges.

For now, two men are dead, a third is behind bars, and investigators are still piecing together how an argument over ice cream escalated into a double homicide.



