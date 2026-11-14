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Review: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale Is a Delightful Romp Through the Romantic Era at the Lyric Opera
By Kathy D. Hey,13 days ago
Don Pasquale is one of the most famous comic works, an opera buffa, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848), a composer in the Romantic Period. Donizetti composed the music and wrote the libretto for this light-hearted farce about love, lust, and intrigue set in Rome. Mariame Clément directs, with Maestro Enrique Mazzola conducting the Lyric Opera Orchestra.