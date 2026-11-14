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Interview: Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner Plays This or That
By Anthony Cusumano,2 days ago
Low Cut Connie is renowned for their reliably exciting live performances, and any self-respecting rock lover needs to check at least one of their incredible shows off their bucket list. Frontman Adam Weiner is not only talented, but, having interviewed him twice before (in 2025 and earlier this year) and meeting him after a concert, I can also say that he’s just as engaging in conversation as he is on stage.
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