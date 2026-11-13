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Review: Johnny Depp Stars as Scrooge in Ebenezer, Ti West’s Spooky Adaptation of the Dickens Classic
By Steve Prokopy,5 days ago
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a story that I’ve clung to since I was a kid. I’ll watch any film or television adaptation I can get my eyes on, and I’m sure a big part of the reason I was drawn to it from a young age was the presence of ghosts. Growing up loving horror, I found a certain delight in a Christmas story that leaned into the spirit world in a way that was potentially frightening and even grotesque, depending on who’s telling the story.