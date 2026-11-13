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Review: Ron Howard’s Latest as Documentarian, Avedon, Chronicles the Work and Influence of a Great Photographer
By Steve Prokopy,5 days ago
Although Ron Howard has been an established feature filmmaker since the late 1970s, he’s also made quite a name for himself as an excellent documentary filmmaker, primarily spotlighting notable creative types like Jim Henson, John Williams, Pavarotti, Chuck Jones, the Beatles, and even José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, not to mention the heart-wrenching Rebuilding Paradise, centering on the 2018 California wildfires.