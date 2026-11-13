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Review: Sophie Okonedo and Chicago-based Rising Star Katherine Mallen Kupferer Are a Match Made in Heaven in Mouse
By Alejandro Riera,4 days ago
With just two films—2019’s Saint Francis and 2024’s Ghostlight—the writing-directing duo of Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson have quickly established themselves as the purveyors of the type of compassionate, empathetic storytelling rarely seen these days in American independent cinema, much less in studio-produced films. Theirs is a cinema about small actions where life as you and I know it, with all its messy, complicated and joyful parts, is represented truthfully. With their third film, Mouse, they have far outdone themselves.