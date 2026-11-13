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Review: YouTubers Get into Car Chases, Heists and More Mischeif in How to Rob a Bank
By Steve Prokopy,4 days ago
The films of stuntman/coordinator David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Money Train, The Fall Guy, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Hobbs & Shaw) may not be great, but you can always count on them to have two or three solid action sequences within. Thus is the case with his latest, How To Rob a Bank, a ridiculous story about a group of social media-savvy bank robbers whose YouTube channel has made them famous for both documenting their exploits and giving easy-to-follow instructions on how to effectively steal from greedy financial establishments…because that’s how the internet works.