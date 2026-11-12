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Interview: Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s Edward Hall and Jessica Dean Turner Explore the Bard in Repertory
By Emily Werner,4 days ago
Chicago Shakespeare Theater began a new chapter in June 2023 when founder Barbara Gaines stepped down after serving 35 years as artistic director. With a vast resume of directing Shakespeare, musicals and new works, Edward Hall was up to the challenge to accept the leadership role. Hall is known for starting the Propeller Theatre Company in London and serving as artistic director of Hampstead Theatre from 2010 to 2019. He has also directed productions at the Old Vic Theatre, the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Hall has taken Shakespeare performances to countries such as Bangladesh, the Philippines, Romania, China, and Japan.