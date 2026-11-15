Looking for a loyal friend in Thief River Falls, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: About 2½ months (young puppy)

About 2½ months (young puppy) Gender: Female

Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Patty is a tiny explorer with a heart full of love and a constantly wagging tail. She’s curious about everything, loves to chase toys, explore, and then snuggle up after playtime. As a young puppy, she’ll need patient training, guidance, and lots of positive experiences to grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: About 2½ years

About 2½ years Gender: Female

Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Gorda is a sweet, gentle mama dog who is busy caring for her five young puppies. Most of her life right now is about her babies and the people she already knows, so she can be a bit cautious with new folks at first. With calm voices, a gentle approach, and patience, she warms up and shows her affectionate side.

👉 Meet Gorda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Shepherd mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Shepherd mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $185

Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Harley is an energetic, people-loving dog who enjoys staying active and going on adventures. He would do best with an active family that can give him plenty of exercise, playtime, and mental stimulation. With his sweet personality and enthusiasm for life, he’s a great match for someone looking for a fun, loyal companion. He’s listed as available for direct adoption.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Thief River Falls, consider calling Pennington County Humane Society at (218) 681-8045 to ask about these dogs or schedule a visit. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.