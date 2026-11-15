Thief River Falls has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Pennington County Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2-month-old kitten

2-month-old kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / ivory

Cream / ivory Personality: Bright, playful, curious, affectionate, full of energy

Bright, playful, curious, affectionate, full of energy Best fit: A home ready for kitten fun, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows

A home ready for kitten fun, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Citrus loves chasing toys, exploring new places, and then curling up for cozy naps. She’s looking for a family who will let her grow into a cherished member of the home.

👉 Meet Citrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1½ years)

Adult (about 1½ years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff / cream or ivory

Buff / cream or ivory Adoption Fee: $100

Personality: Gentle, sweet, calm, affectionate

Gentle, sweet, calm, affectionate Best fit: Someone wanting a relaxed, loyal companion to share quiet time and cuddles

Someone wanting a relaxed, loyal companion to share quiet time and cuddles Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Claire enjoys sunny spots, watching the world go by, and soaking up love from her people. She’s a lovely, easygoing cat who just wants a soft place to land.

👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2½ months)

Young (about 2½ months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Personality: Playful, adventurous, curious, full of kitten charm

Playful, adventurous, curious, full of kitten charm Best fit: A family ready for active play, toys, and lots of kitten antics

A family ready for active play, toys, and lots of kitten antics Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

Andi is a tiny explorer who loves turning everything into a game, then snuggling up for a nap. She’s ready to bring purrs, cuddles, and laughter to her new home.

👉 Meet Andi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Thief River Falls, MN, consider visiting Pennington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (218) 681-8045 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.