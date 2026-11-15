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🐱 Sweet Thief River Falls Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Thief River Falls has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Pennington County Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Citrus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 2-month-old kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / ivory
- Personality: Bright, playful, curious, affectionate, full of energy
- Best fit: A home ready for kitten fun, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
Citrus loves chasing toys, exploring new places, and then curling up for cozy naps. She’s looking for a family who will let her grow into a cherished member of the home.
👉 Meet Citrus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Claire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 1½ years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Buff / cream or ivory
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Personality: Gentle, sweet, calm, affectionate
- Best fit: Someone wanting a relaxed, loyal companion to share quiet time and cuddles
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
Claire enjoys sunny spots, watching the world go by, and soaking up love from her people. She’s a lovely, easygoing cat who just wants a soft place to land.
👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Andi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 2½ months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange / red
- Personality: Playful, adventurous, curious, full of kitten charm
- Best fit: A family ready for active play, toys, and lots of kitten antics
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
Andi is a tiny explorer who loves turning everything into a game, then snuggling up for a nap. She’s ready to bring purrs, cuddles, and laughter to her new home.
👉 Meet Andi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Thief River Falls, MN, consider visiting Pennington County Humane Society or giving them a call at (218) 681-8045 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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