A lively bunch of young cats in Thief River Falls, MN are hoping to find their forever homes. All are at Pennington County Humane Society and described as friendly, sweet kittens.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Personality: Part of a friendly group of 6 fun kittens , described as very lovable and sweet

Part of a , described as very lovable and sweet Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Personality: In the same sweet, fun kitten group , noted as very lovable

In the same , noted as very lovable Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Vayna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Personality: From a friendly group of young kittens looking for forever homes

From a looking for forever homes Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Kyser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: Part of the 6 fun kittens , very lovable and sweet

Part of the , very lovable and sweet Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: In a friendly group of young kittens searching for homes

In a searching for homes Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Kori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Personality: One of the friendly young kittens ready for a forever home

One of the ready for a forever home Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Kale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Personality: In the group of 6 fun kittens , very lovable and sweet

In the , very lovable and sweet Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: One of the friendly young kittens looking for a home

One of the looking for a home Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Kay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Part of the 6 fun, lovable kittens

Part of the Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Ven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: In the friendly, sweet kitten group

In the Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Vix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Personality: One of the friendly young kittens hoping for a forever family

One of the hoping for a forever family Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner

Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Kara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $250

Personality: Described as a delightful kitten with a sweet personality and playful spirit, full of curiosity and kitten energy. She loves exploring, chasing toys, and then cuddling up after playtime.

Described as a with a sweet personality and playful spirit, full of curiosity and kitten energy. She loves exploring, chasing toys, and then cuddling up after playtime. Great for: A home that wants an affectionate, people-friendly kitten who enjoys both play and snuggles

A home that wants an affectionate, people-friendly kitten who enjoys both play and snuggles Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society

Phone: (218) 681-8045

👉 Meet Gooseberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Pennington County Humane Society or call (218) 681-8045 to ask about these kittens and their adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.