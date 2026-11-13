undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Thief River Falls
A lively bunch of young cats in Thief River Falls, MN are hoping to find their forever homes. All are at Pennington County Humane Society and described as friendly, sweet kittens.
Vega
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red (mostly)
- Personality: Part of a friendly group of 6 fun kittens, described as very lovable and sweet
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vayna
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red (mostly)
- Personality: In the same sweet, fun kitten group, noted as very lovable
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Vayna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyser
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Personality: From a friendly group of young kittens looking for forever homes
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Kyser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vesper
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: Part of the 6 fun kittens, very lovable and sweet
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kori
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: In a friendly group of young kittens searching for homes
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Kori and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kale
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Personality: One of the friendly young kittens ready for a forever home
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Kale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Velvet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red (mostly)
- Personality: In the group of 6 fun kittens, very lovable and sweet
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kay
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: One of the friendly young kittens looking for a home
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Kay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Part of the 6 fun, lovable kittens
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Ven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vix
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: In the friendly, sweet kitten group
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transport to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Vix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kara
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Personality: One of the friendly young kittens hoping for a forever family
- Adoption options: Direct adoption or transfer to a trusted partner
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Kara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gooseberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $250
- Personality: Described as a delightful kitten with a sweet personality and playful spirit, full of curiosity and kitten energy. She loves exploring, chasing toys, and then cuddling up after playtime.
- Great for: A home that wants an affectionate, people-friendly kitten who enjoys both play and snuggles
- Shelter: Pennington County Humane Society
- Phone: (218) 681-8045
👉 Meet Gooseberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Pennington County Humane Society or call (218) 681-8045 to ask about these kittens and their adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.