🏥 Thief River Falls Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Thief River Falls, with options from pediatrics to pharmacy to leadership. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thrifty White Pharmacy

Thrifty White Pharmacy Location: Based in Thief River Falls, MN (covers a 30–120 mile radius )

Based in (covers a ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $64.00/hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) , PTO, parental leave, profit sharing, employee discounts, paid mileage & drive time, holiday pay, on-site training

Health, dental, vision, , PTO, parental leave, profit sharing, employee discounts, paid mileage & drive time, holiday pay, on-site training Why it’s appealing: Great fit if you like variety and independence—your “home” store is in TRF, but you float to nearby pharmacies, providing clinical services, MTM, immunizations, and leading the team on-site.

Employer: Pediatric Partners, part of Sevita

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $45/hour

Perks: Flexible scheduling, incentive bonuses, generous PTO, 8 paid holidays , health/vision/dental (32+ hrs/wk), 401(k) with match , large online training library, employee resource groups

Flexible scheduling, incentive bonuses, generous PTO, , health/vision/dental (32+ hrs/wk), , large online training library, employee resource groups Why it’s appealing: Ideal if you love pediatrics—mix of clinic and in-home work, strong team support, and open to new grads who want to grow in speech, language, and feeding therapy.

Employer: Pediatric Partners, part of Sevita

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $45/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

+ Perks: Flexible schedule, incentive bonuses, PTO, paid holidays, benefits for 32+ hrs/wk, 401(k) with match , strong training and mentorship

Flexible schedule, incentive bonuses, PTO, paid holidays, benefits for 32+ hrs/wk, , strong training and mentorship Why it’s appealing: Great for PTs who want pediatric experience without a full-time load—hands-on work helping kids with mobility and developmental needs, with solid support and education resources.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Thief River Falls, MN

Type: Part-time (about 2 days/week)

Pay: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Perks: PTO, malpractice insurance

PTO, malpractice insurance Why it’s appealing: Leadership role in skilled nursing/long-term care—mix of direct patient care and medical director duties like QAPI, staff mentorship, and program development, with strong work–life balance.

Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford TRF Medical Center

Location: 3001 Sanford Pkwy, Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Type: PRN (as needed)

(as needed) Pay: LPN: $21.00 – $29.50/hour CMA: $17.00 – $25.50/hour

Schedule: Day shifts; clinic open Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00 , Sat 9:00–12:00 ; pick up shifts for leaves, vacations, sick calls

Day shifts; clinic open , ; pick up shifts for leaves, vacations, sick calls Why it’s appealing: Flexible extra hours in a team-based internal medicine clinic—perfect if you want to stay hands-on with patients without committing to a fixed full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.