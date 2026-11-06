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Thief River Falls
🏥 Thief River Falls Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Thief River Falls, with options from pediatrics to pharmacy to leadership. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.
Float Staff Pharmacist – Northwest MN (Float Role)
- Employer: Thrifty White Pharmacy
- Location: Based in Thief River Falls, MN (covers a 30–120 mile radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $64.00/hour
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, profit sharing, employee discounts, paid mileage & drive time, holiday pay, on-site training
- Why it’s appealing: Great fit if you like variety and independence—your “home” store is in TRF, but you float to nearby pharmacies, providing clinical services, MTM, immunizations, and leading the team on-site.
Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Pediatric Partners, part of Sevita
- Location: Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $45/hour
- Perks: Flexible scheduling, incentive bonuses, generous PTO, 8 paid holidays, health/vision/dental (32+ hrs/wk), 401(k) with match, large online training library, employee resource groups
- Why it’s appealing: Ideal if you love pediatrics—mix of clinic and in-home work, strong team support, and open to new grads who want to grow in speech, language, and feeding therapy.
Pediatric Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: Pediatric Partners, part of Sevita
- Location: Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Up to $45/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus
- Perks: Flexible schedule, incentive bonuses, PTO, paid holidays, benefits for 32+ hrs/wk, 401(k) with match, strong training and mentorship
- Why it’s appealing: Great for PTs who want pediatric experience without a full-time load—hands-on work helping kids with mobility and developmental needs, with solid support and education resources.
Medical Director / Attending Physician – Long-Term Care
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Thief River Falls, MN
- Type: Part-time (about 2 days/week)
- Pay: $100,000 – $120,000/year
- Perks: PTO, malpractice insurance
- Why it’s appealing: Leadership role in skilled nursing/long-term care—mix of direct patient care and medical director duties like QAPI, staff mentorship, and program development, with strong work–life balance.
LPN or Certified Medical Assistant – Internal Medicine Clinic (PRN)
- Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford TRF Medical Center
- Location: 3001 Sanford Pkwy, Thief River Falls, MN 56701
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Pay:
- LPN: $21.00 – $29.50/hour
- CMA: $17.00 – $25.50/hour
- Schedule: Day shifts; clinic open Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00, Sat 9:00–12:00; pick up shifts for leaves, vacations, sick calls
- Why it’s appealing: Flexible extra hours in a team-based internal medicine clinic—perfect if you want to stay hands-on with patients without committing to a fixed full-time schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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